Previous
92 / 365
Extra safe
12th February 2026
12th Feb 26
0
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2547
photos
99
followers
33
following
Views
3
Album
Mostly mundane (but also experiments, low-fi and strange stuff)
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
12th February 2026 10:06am
Tags
life
,
buoy
