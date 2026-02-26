Sign up
Previous
95 / 365
Whoosh II
This is actually an ICM attempt that went wrong... I like it anyway :-)
26th February 2026
26th Feb 26
1
1
Helge E. Storheim
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
95
584
1890
585
1891
1892
1893
95
1894
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Mostly mundane (but also experiments, low-fi and strange stuff)
Camera
Canon EOS 200D
Taken
26th February 2026 11:29am
Tags
whoosh
,
icm
Corinne C
ace
A wonderful swirl of colors
February 26th, 2026
