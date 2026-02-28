Sign up
96 / 365
96 / 365
Today's strange find
Not Woody Woodpecker but Woody the owl :-)
28th February 2026
28th Feb 26
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Comments
Album
Mostly mundane (but also experiments, low-fi and strange stuff)
Camera
DMC-LX5
Taken
28th February 2026 4:50pm
Tags
wood
,
owl
Diana
ace
amazing find and capture.
February 28th, 2026
