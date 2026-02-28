Previous
Today's strange find by helstor365
96 / 365

Today's strange find

Not Woody Woodpecker but Woody the owl :-)
28th February 2026

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
  • 3
  • 1
  • Mostly mundane (but also experiments, low-fi and strange stuff)
  • DMC-LX5
  28th February 2026 4:50pm
  • Public
  • wood, owl
Diana ace
amazing find and capture.
February 28th, 2026  
