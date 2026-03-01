Previous
Another strange find from yesterday by helstor365
97 / 365

Another strange find from yesterday

A large mirror in the woods.....
1st March 2026 1st Mar 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Quite amazing!
March 1st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact