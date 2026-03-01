Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
97 / 365
Another strange find from yesterday
A large mirror in the woods.....
1st March 2026
1st Mar 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2580
photos
99
followers
33
following
26% complete
View this month »
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
Latest from all albums
95
1894
1895
586
1896
96
97
1897
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Mostly mundane (but also experiments, low-fi and strange stuff)
Camera
DMC-LX5
Taken
28th February 2026 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mirror
,
woodland
Diana
ace
Quite amazing!
March 1st, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close