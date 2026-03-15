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Euro Standard Wood by helstor365
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Euro Standard Wood

Pallets :-)
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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  • 1
  • 1
  • Mostly mundane (but also experiments, low-fi and strange stuff)
  • Canon EOS M5
  • 15th March 2026 2:14pm
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