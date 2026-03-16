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Candle by helstor365
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Candle

I dug out my toy camera again - the one that print on thermal receipt paper rolls.. this one:

https://365project.org/helstor365/extras/2025-04-24
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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