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Buried at sea
Today's strange find.
I don't know if someone just threw some scrap wood into the lake or if is placed there deliberately. It was in the same spot where one of the cygnets died from bird flu earlier this year
https://365project.org/helstor365/extras/2026-02-02
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Mostly mundane (but also experiments, low-fi and strange stuff)
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NIKON Z 5
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17th March 2026 11:26am
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