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Buried at sea by helstor365
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Buried at sea

Today's strange find.

I don't know if someone just threw some scrap wood into the lake or if is placed there deliberately. It was in the same spot where one of the cygnets died from bird flu earlier this year

https://365project.org/helstor365/extras/2026-02-02
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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