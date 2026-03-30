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Today's strange find
Does anyone want an oriental carpet? :-)
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Mostly mundane (but also experiments, low-fi and strange stuff)
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Canon PowerShot S120
Taken
30th March 2026 10:57am
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carpet
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rug
moni kozi
Is there a corpse rolled in it? :)
March 30th, 2026
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