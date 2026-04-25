Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
109 / 365
Headless
Good thing it was bright daylight - not something you would want to see on a dark, stormy night :-)
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2677
photos
98
followers
33
following
29% complete
View this month »
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
Latest from all albums
614
1949
1950
615
1951
109
616
1952
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Mostly mundane (but also experiments, low-fi and strange stuff)
Camera
DC-G90
Taken
25th April 2026 4:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
headless
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
Definitely not
April 25th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close