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Headless by helstor365
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Headless

Good thing it was bright daylight - not something you would want to see on a dark, stormy night :-)
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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  • 2
  • 1
  • Mostly mundane (but also experiments, low-fi and strange stuff)
  • DC-G90
  • 25th April 2026 4:07pm
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  • headless
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
Definitely not
April 25th, 2026  
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