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Location, location, location :-)
28th June 2026
28th Jun 26
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Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Mostly mundane (but also experiments, low-fi and strange stuff)
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Canon EOS M5
Taken
28th June 2026 9:27am
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