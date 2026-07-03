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I ran into Donald in town today :-)
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
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Album
Mostly mundane (but also experiments, low-fi and strange stuff)
Camera
COOLPIX P7100
Taken
3rd July 2026 7:49pm
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donald
Corinne C
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Lol
July 3rd, 2026
Joan Robillard
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Goood capture
July 3rd, 2026
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