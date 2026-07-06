Previous
Poor thing by helstor365
125 / 365

Poor thing

I came across this poor magpie who had got himself stuck in a picket fence. I managed to carefully grab him (or her :-) and lift him out. He flew off without so much as a word of thanks :-)
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

  • 4
  • 2
  • 1
  • Mostly mundane (but also experiments, low-fi and strange stuff)
  • X-T1
  • 6th July 2026 11:33am
  • View Info
  • View All
  • Public
  • View
  • magpie
Diana ace
Well done, you did your good deed for the day.
July 6th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
Poor thing - glad you helped.
July 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact