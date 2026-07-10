Previous
Model airplane stranded on water lilies by helstor365
126 / 365

Model airplane stranded on water lilies

Today's strange find
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
That's a bit sad. Great find.
July 10th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact