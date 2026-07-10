Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
126 / 365
Model airplane stranded on water lilies
Today's strange find
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
2807
photos
97
followers
33
following
34% complete
View this month »
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
Latest from all albums
2024
2025
652
2026
2027
126
653
2028
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Mostly mundane (but also experiments, low-fi and strange stuff)
Camera
Canon EOS 200D
Taken
10th July 2026 7:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
model airplane
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's a bit sad. Great find.
July 10th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close