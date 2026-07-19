Previous
Luckily the tram was not moving by helstor365
127 / 365

Luckily the tram was not moving

19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
34% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
At least the pedestrian isn’t on his phone!!!
July 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact