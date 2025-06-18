Previous
Taxi Ride by heners
Taxi Ride

Too hot outside so the Hooman decided we needed to take a taxi home. I was not happy. This is my protest to go outside for sniffs.
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Henri Roe

@heners
