36 / 365
Jo Jo's Cafe Nedlands
A delicious dinner after our ANZAC Day "do over" due to it being COVID cancelled originally
15th May 2021
15th May 21
Julie Robinson
ace
@heyjaywa
4
2021 daily memories
SM-G973F
15th May 2021 5:50pm
Tags
#westernaustralia
,
#jojoscafe
,
#nedlands
