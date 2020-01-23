Previous
Dinner date with Dad by heyjaywa
13 / 365

Dinner date with Dad

Taking Dad out of the retirement home for an Italian meal. Good food, but strange people who run this joint!
23rd January 2020

Julie Robinson

@heyjaywa
