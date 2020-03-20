Sign up
Sculptures by the Sea, Cottesloe
Made it to Sculptures by the Sea in the nick of time. They were packing away all the sculptures early for the impending lockdown in WA for COVID19
20th March 2020
20th Mar 20
5
365
ILCE-6000
20th March 2020 6:10pm
#beach
#corona
#cottesloe
#covid
#sculpturesbythesea
