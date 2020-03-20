Previous
Sculptures by the Sea, Cottesloe by heyjaywa
8 / 365

Sculptures by the Sea, Cottesloe

Made it to Sculptures by the Sea in the nick of time. They were packing away all the sculptures early for the impending lockdown in WA for COVID19
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Julie Robinson

@heyjaywa
