Panic in the cleaning aisle by heyjaywa
45 / 365

Panic in the cleaning aisle

And in the other aisles - no toilet paper, was even low in the confectionary aisle
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

Julie Robinson

@heyjaywa
24% complete

