Photo 2072
Flower
Remember Tuesday's moon is a Super Moon. For me in southern Jersey, the best suggested time is approx. 7:10 PM
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
0
0
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Tags
flower
,
nj
,
richland
,
bvt
