Photo 2080
Our Stream
The rain yesterday filled up our stream. It had been getting low.
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
2073
2074
2075
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
Tags
reflections
,
stream
,
nj
,
richland
,
bvt
Maggiemae
ace
It does look flooded but still nice to have your own stream!
April 14th, 2020
