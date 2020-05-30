Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2126
What is it?
We live on 1 acre. Half has a laawn, trees, and the house. The other half, I have left natural as it abuts the woods by us. These pretty bushes (?) are right on the edge and I was wondering what they are.
30th May 2020
30th May 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
2802
photos
65
followers
82
following
582% complete
View this month »
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
2124
2125
2126
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
30th May 2020 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nj
,
richland
,
flowering bush
,
bvt
bkb in the city
Beautiful
May 31st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close