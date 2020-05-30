Previous
Next
What is it? by hjbenson
Photo 2126

What is it?

We live on 1 acre. Half has a laawn, trees, and the house. The other half, I have left natural as it abuts the woods by us. These pretty bushes (?) are right on the edge and I was wondering what they are.
30th May 2020 30th May 20

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
582% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful
May 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise