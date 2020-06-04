Sign up
Photo 2131
Reflections
With all the green around the stream, it very hard to pick out reflections except for where the sky peeks through
4th June 2020
4th Jun 20
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Tags
green
,
reflections
,
stream
,
nj
,
richland
,
bvt
Lisa Poland
ace
Lovely summer spot.
June 5th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
June 5th, 2020
