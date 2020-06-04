Previous
Reflections by hjbenson
Photo 2131

Reflections

With all the green around the stream, it very hard to pick out reflections except for where the sky peeks through
4th June 2020

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...




Lisa Poland ace
Lovely summer spot.
June 5th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
June 5th, 2020  
