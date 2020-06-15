Previous
Next
Cloud Coming Through by hjbenson
Photo 2142

Cloud Coming Through

15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
586% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Julie Ryan
"A cloud the size of a man's hand"
Nice framing and pretty blue sky!
June 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise