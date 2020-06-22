Sign up
Photo 2149
East Point Lighthouse
With some relaxations from covid–19 Harry Shuey came to visit. Today Gail, Harry, and myself decided to drive down to East Point Lighthouse
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/East_Point_Light
22nd June 2020
22nd Jun 20
2
1
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
2825
photos
66
followers
83
following
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
22nd June 2020 2:03pm
sky
,
sea
,
nj
,
gail
,
heislerville
,
east point lighthouse
KWind
ace
Lovely scene! I love the vivid colours.
June 23rd, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Fav, The little bit of red made the picture. Well done.
June 23rd, 2020
