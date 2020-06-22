Previous
East Point Lighthouse by hjbenson
East Point Lighthouse

With some relaxations from covid–19 Harry Shuey came to visit. Today Gail, Harry, and myself decided to drive down to East Point Lighthouse https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/East_Point_Light
22nd June 2020 22nd Jun 20

Harry J Benson

Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
KWind ace
Lovely scene! I love the vivid colours.
June 23rd, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav, The little bit of red made the picture. Well done.
June 23rd, 2020  
