Previous
Next
Butterfly by hjbenson
Photo 2182

Butterfly

The first on I have seen on the butterfly plants I put by our house.
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
597% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
Lucky you, to have a Monarch at your house!
July 26th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
a promise of more to come I'm sure 😊
July 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise