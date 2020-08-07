Sign up
Photo 2195
I was told it is edible
The mushroom keeps on growing – 16 X 14 inches (41 X 36 cm) but Gail & I will not try it.
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
365
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
7th August 2020 12:20pm
nj
,
fungi
,
richland
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wow- that is one large mushroom! Great idea to put the tape measure in the shot. I wonder how large it will get before some critter decides it might make a nice meal,
August 8th, 2020
bkb in the city
That is huge
August 8th, 2020
