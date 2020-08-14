Previous
Next
Today was Overcast by hjbenson
Photo 2202

Today was Overcast

14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
603% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely color still!
August 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise