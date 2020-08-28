Sign up
Photo 2216
Mother & Daughter
Gail & I visited her cousin, cousin's daughter, and granddaughter. This is the first trip we have done since the covid lockdown.
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
28th August 2020 9:30am
nj
,
wall township
Peter Dulis
ace
Cute
August 29th, 2020
