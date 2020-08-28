Previous
Next
Mother & Daughter by hjbenson
Photo 2216

Mother & Daughter

Gail & I visited her cousin, cousin's daughter, and granddaughter. This is the first trip we have done since the covid lockdown.
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
607% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Cute
August 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise