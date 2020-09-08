Previous
Goldenrod by hjbenson
Photo 2227

Goldenrod

Goldenrod has healing properties, it does not cause allergies
8th September 2020

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
September 9th, 2020  
