Photo 2261
Our Stream in Autumn
12th October 2020
12th Oct 20
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Tags
autumn
,
stream
,
nj
,
richland
,
bvt
