Nature Trail Spung by hjbenson
Photo 2338

Nature Trail Spung

A spung is a shallow basin of water found in New Jersey Pine Barrens. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/ppp.401
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
bruni ace
Gorgeous colors. looks more like a fall than a winter scene
December 29th, 2020  
