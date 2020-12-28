Sign up
Photo 2338
Nature Trail Spung
A spung is a shallow basin of water found in New Jersey Pine Barrens.
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1002/ppp.401
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3017
photos
68
followers
89
following
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
28th December 2020 1:15pm
reflection
,
nj
,
richland
,
spung
,
bvt
bruni
ace
Gorgeous colors. looks more like a fall than a winter scene
December 29th, 2020
