Photo 2368
Morning Has Broken
Best on black listening to "Morning has broken"
Cat Stevens:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0TInLOJuUM
or
Dana Winner:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LpCPdAO8BxA
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3047
photos
68
followers
89
following
648% complete
2361
2362
2363
2364
2365
2366
2367
2368
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
27th January 2021 7:32am
sky
morning
trees
clouds
nj
silhouettes
richland
bvt
KWind
ace
Pretty sky colours. I like the tree silhouettes too.
January 28th, 2021
