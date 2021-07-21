Sign up
Photo 2543
The Open Road
Continuing on our way to Texas, there is nothing better then an open road with no traffic
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Photo Details
Views
6
365
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
21st July 2021 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
mississippi
,
interstate 59
,
no traffic
