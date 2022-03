World Wide Minute 2022

Every year Paula Wallis hosts World Wide Minute. This event has photographers from all over the world post a phot that they took at 5:47 pm – their local time. since Gail; & I sold our home in NJ and moved to an apartment in Audubon, PA, USA. I decided to take a photo from our balcony. #wwm2022 The primary social media site is Facebook