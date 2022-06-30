Previous
Next
Grounds For Sculpture by hjbenson
Photo 2877

Grounds For Sculpture

Gail & I went to Grounds For Sculpture https://www.groundsforsculpture.org/ Seward Johnson makes incredible life–like sculptures
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
788% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise