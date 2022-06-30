Sign up
Photo 2877
Grounds For Sculpture
Gail & I went to Grounds For Sculpture
https://www.groundsforsculpture.org/
Seward Johnson makes incredible life–like sculptures
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
0
0
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3559
photos
66
followers
91
following
788% complete
View this month »
2870
2871
2872
2873
2874
2875
2876
2877
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
30th June 2022 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
harry
,
sculpture
,
nj
,
fowl
,
hamilton twp
,
grounds for sculpture
