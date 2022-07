The Peabody Ducks

Gail & I witnessed the Peabody Duck Walk. In 1933 the ducks were put in the fountain in the middle of the lobby in the Peabody Hotel. In 1940 Bellman Edward Pembroke, a former circus animal trainer, trained the ducks to ride in the elevator and march to the fountain at 11:00 AM and then march from the fountain to the elevator at 5:00 PM. Mr. Pembrooke retired in 1991, The current Duck Master has been doing it for 7 years,