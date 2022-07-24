Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2897
China Trip 1984
In January & February 1984, myself and several other Computer Graphics professionals were asked by the US to give a series of seminars in Chinese Universities. These are some of the mementos I have from that trip.
24th July 2022
24th Jul 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3580
photos
67
followers
93
following
793% complete
View this month »
2890
2891
2892
2893
2894
2895
2896
2897
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
24th July 2022 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pa
,
shannondell
,
chinese mementos
Agnes
ace
Nostalgia
July 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close