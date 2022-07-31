Previous
Nice Sky by hjbenson
Photo 2904

Nice Sky

Was going out for my dily walk, looked back at our building, and I liked the wispiness of the clouds
31st July 2022 31st Jul 22

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovel that blue sky. Great shot.
August 1st, 2022  
