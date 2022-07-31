Sign up
Photo 2904
Nice Sky
Was going out for my dily walk, looked back at our building, and I liked the wispiness of the clouds
31st July 2022
31st Jul 22
1
0
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3587
photos
66
followers
91
following
795% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
31st July 2022 9:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
clouds
,
pa
,
shannondell
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovel that blue sky. Great shot.
August 1st, 2022
