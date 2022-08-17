Sign up
Photo 2921
Vintage Highchair-Stroller
Visiting Harry Shuey; at an auction earlier this week, Harry picked up this 19th Century highchair which drops down to be used as a stroller.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
Harry J Benson
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Tags
stroller
pa
highchair
lebanon
