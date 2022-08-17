Previous
Vintage Highchair-Stroller by hjbenson
Vintage Highchair-Stroller

Visiting Harry Shuey; at an auction earlier this week, Harry picked up this 19th Century highchair which drops down to be used as a stroller.
Harry J Benson

