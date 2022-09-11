Previous
Next
Roeblings Delaware Aqueduct by hjbenson
Photo 2946

Roeblings Delaware Aqueduct

One of the most interesting bridges across the Delaware River between Pennsylvania and New York. More information can be found on the National Park website at https://www.nps.gov/upde/learn/historyculture/roeblingbridge.htm
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
807% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise