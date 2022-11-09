Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3005
Rainbow in the Fountain
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3689
photos
62
followers
88
following
823% complete
View this month »
2998
2999
3000
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
Latest from all albums
2999
3000
3001
573
3002
3003
3004
3005
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
9th November 2022 4:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
fountain
,
rainbow
,
pa
,
shannondell
Agnes
ace
The colours and rainbow are beautiful
November 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close