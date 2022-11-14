Previous
Berries and Leaves by hjbenson
I like the contrast between these two – one has lost all of its leaves, but kept its berries and the other still has most of its leaves.
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Photo Details

