Photo 3010
Berries and Leaves
I like the contrast between these two – one has lost all of its leaves, but kept its berries and the other still has most of its leaves.
14th November 2022
14th Nov 22
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3694
photos
62
followers
88
following
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
3008
3009
3010
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
14th November 2022 2:37pm
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
berries
,
pa
,
shannondell
