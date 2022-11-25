Sign up
Photo 3021
Backyard in Wall Township
Went over to Wall Township, NJ to visit Gail's cousin. Later when I looked out the sliding glass doors, I saw the trees and sky lit by the setting sun. Best on Black
25th November 2022
25th Nov 22
0
0
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
3014
3015
3016
3017
3018
3019
3020
3021
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
25th November 2022 5:08pm
sky
trees
nj
wall township
