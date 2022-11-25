Previous
Next
Backyard in Wall Township by hjbenson
Photo 3021

Backyard in Wall Township

Went over to Wall Township, NJ to visit Gail's cousin. Later when I looked out the sliding glass doors, I saw the trees and sky lit by the setting sun. Best on Black
25th November 2022 25th Nov 22

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
827% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise