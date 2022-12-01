Previous
Auto Parts Sculptures by hjbenson
Photo 3027

Auto Parts Sculptures

This used to be the entrance to an "auto recycling center' (junk yard) but was sold over a year ago. Now the sculptures are deteriorating from lack of care.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking sculptures but sad to hear they are deteriorating. It's a shame they can't go to a museum.
December 2nd, 2022  
