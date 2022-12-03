Previous
Gail by hjbenson
Photo 3029

Gail

I bought a new camera – Canon EOS R6 Mark II. When ever I buy a new camera, the first couple of photos are of Gail.
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

Harry J Benson

Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
SwChappell ace
Great portrait of Gail! Hope you enjoy your new camera - that one is on my wish list
December 4th, 2022  
