Pennsylvania Longhorns by hjbenson
Photo 3034

Pennsylvania Longhorns

Across the road from Shannondell, there is this field and these guys occasionally show up
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Harry J Benson

@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
