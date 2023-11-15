Sign up
Photo 3243
It's getting so Cold even the Fish are Turning Blue
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
Harry J Benson
ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
Canon EOS R6m2
15th November 2023 1:16pm
Tags
blue
,
fish
,
pond
,
pa
,
shannondell
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
November 16th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
i like it
November 16th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
I don’t know? There are red ones who must be hot!! 😀😀😀
November 16th, 2023
