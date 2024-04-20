Previous
Windy City by hjbenson
Photo 3333

Windy City

On the road again. Chicago
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
913% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks wonderful.
April 21st, 2024  
John Falconer ace
It looks beautiful. Lovely shot.
April 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise