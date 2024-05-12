Previous
Birthday Buddies by hjbenson
Photo 3365

Birthday Buddies

Our Grand-nephew and his maternal Grandmother share the same birthday
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Harry J Benson

ace
@hjbenson
Retired educator - taught mathematics in high school, went back to graduate school, worked in research labs, and finally went back and taught computer science...
921% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very special
May 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise